Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 38.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

