Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.75.

MRCY stock opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,268,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 286,695 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,912,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

