Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,492 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,633,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 53,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.