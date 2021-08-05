Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 746 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $152.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $154.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

