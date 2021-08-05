Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,256 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $54.59 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.23.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

