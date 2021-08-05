Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,297 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.25 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05.

