Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in Starbucks by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Starbucks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,162,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $552,338,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $118.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.68. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.94 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

