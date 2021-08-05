Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,948 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

BAC stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $322.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

