Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading Up 11.8%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) was up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 10,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 525,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $841.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.43.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $469,797.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $30,591.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,423 shares of company stock worth $826,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

