MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $63.43 Average PT from Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $57.13 on Monday. MetLife has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

