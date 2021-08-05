Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Given New GBX 82 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 82 ($1.07) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 99 ($1.29).

MTRO stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 98.80 ($1.29). 402,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,794. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.15. The firm has a market cap of £170.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

