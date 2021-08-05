Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Given New GBX 82 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 82 ($1.07) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 99 ($1.29).

MTRO stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 98.80 ($1.29). 402,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,794. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.15. The firm has a market cap of £170.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

