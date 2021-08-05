Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OUKPY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, June 7th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OUKPY remained flat at $$6.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,749. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.89. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

