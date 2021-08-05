Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.120-$8.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $896.17 million-$912.31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $887.54 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $32.600-$32.900 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,195.71.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE MTD opened at $1,515.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,388.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $924.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,525.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,270 shares of company stock valued at $34,490,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.