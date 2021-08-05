Michael Bennett Medline Sells 52,782 Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total transaction of C$2,112,098.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,745,823.59.

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$41.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.88. Empire Company Limited has a twelve month low of C$32.63 and a twelve month high of C$42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$40.54.

Get Empire alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.44.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.