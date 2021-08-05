Michael Skipworth Sells 14,835 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CFO Michael Skipworth sold 14,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $2,559,185.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Skipworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of Wingstop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30.

Shares of WING opened at $175.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $177.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.20, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 149.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wingstop by 70.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after acquiring an additional 310,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $38,435,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after acquiring an additional 272,197 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

