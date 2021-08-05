Michael T. Pykosz Sells 50,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,806,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,763,679.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.88. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

