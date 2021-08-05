Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Short Interest Up 17.4% in July

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MMTC opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88. Micro Imaging Technology has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.05.

Micro Imaging Technology Company Profile

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc is a development stage company that develops breakthrough, laser-based and microbial identification technology. It Its MIT 1000 is a laser-based, rapid microbial identification system capable of identifying pathogenic bacteria. The company was founded by Harry M. O’Hare in 1972 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

