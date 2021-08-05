Millennium Management LLC Acquires 5,693 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 113.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alleghany worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Y. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Alleghany by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Y opened at $659.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $486.49 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $677.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

