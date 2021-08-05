Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 698,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Crescent Point Energy worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104,713 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,802 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 595.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,400 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

