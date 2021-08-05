Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 468,633 Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 468,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Cloopen Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,279,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,676,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

RAAS opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29. Cloopen Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.