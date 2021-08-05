Millennium Management LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAH opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAH. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.02 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.76.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

