Millennium Management LLC Purchases 46,349 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,349 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCOV opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.64 million, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. Analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

