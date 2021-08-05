Millennium Management LLC Takes $6.34 Million Position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 634,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of WALDU opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

