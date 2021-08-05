Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mimecast from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.47.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.71.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at $171,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,381 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,007 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

