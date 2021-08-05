Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Gap Up to $2.92

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 2.92, but opened at 3.05. Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares last traded at 2.96, with a volume of 7,673 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth $1,159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at about $952,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

