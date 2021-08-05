Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Capitalization Tops $31.56 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $24.03 or 0.00058766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $31.56 million and approximately $187,426.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00046806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00100579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00139477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,318.68 or 1.01040582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.26 or 0.00829633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,313,113 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.