MixMarvel (MIX) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $14.86 million and $389,269.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00060799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.55 or 0.00927012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00095797 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043868 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,345,156,872 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

