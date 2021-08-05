Mizuho Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $131.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.72.

AbbVie stock opened at $115.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AbbVie has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

