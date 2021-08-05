Mizuho Increases Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $230.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.21.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP opened at $212.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $213.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.