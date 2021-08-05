MMOCoin (MMO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $241.00

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 30.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $375,272.32 and $241.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

