Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) CFO James Brunk Sells 950 Shares of Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MHK opened at $196.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.34.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,871,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 467,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.