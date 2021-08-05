Monetha (MTH) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. Monetha has a total market cap of $8.73 million and $392,448.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.67 or 0.00904140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00096139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00042959 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

