Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $439.11.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $4.29 on Friday, hitting $462.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,177. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.80. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $470.33.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total transaction of $716,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock worth $22,919,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $2,769,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $5,270,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

