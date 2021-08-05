Morgan Stanley Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $85.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JCI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Shares of JCI opened at $71.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $72.48.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,934,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,663 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $132,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

