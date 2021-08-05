Morgan Stanley Has $35.88 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $35,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 90,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,990,000 after buying an additional 101,788 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,514,000 after buying an additional 115,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $72.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

