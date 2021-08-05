Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,277,801 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $36,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after buying an additional 3,339,680 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after buying an additional 2,057,283 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after buying an additional 1,841,591 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 2,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,060,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.64. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

