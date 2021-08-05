Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,215,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,338,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $34,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 72,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 319,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 256,882 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

VVR opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.