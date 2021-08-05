Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 356,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Nordstrom worth $36,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

NYSE:JWN opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

