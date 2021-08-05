Morgan Stanley Sells 257,070 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of H&R Block worth $35,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,479,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 170,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after buying an additional 253,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

