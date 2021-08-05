Morgan Stanley Sells 442,260 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,203,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 442,260 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $34,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

