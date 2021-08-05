Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $34,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $87.02 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.59.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

