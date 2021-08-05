Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.75

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.75 and last traded at C$17.50, with a volume of 15830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.77.

MRG.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$677.38 million and a PE ratio of 6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

