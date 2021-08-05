Motus GI (MOTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%. On average, analysts expect Motus GI to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Motus GI alerts:

MOTS opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.61. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motus GI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.01.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.