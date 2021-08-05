Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.50. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 45,025 shares trading hands.
Separately, Stephens began coverage on Mountain Commerce Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCBI)
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.
Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.