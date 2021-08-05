Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.50. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 45,025 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Mountain Commerce Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

