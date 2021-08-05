MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $203.94 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for $12.35 or 0.00032670 BTC on popular exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $259.44 million and $203.94 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00060799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.55 or 0.00927012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00095797 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043868 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.