Namecoin Market Cap Reaches $20.11 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $20.11 million and approximately $10,000.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,217.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $547.67 or 0.01328721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00341938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00137586 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001215 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

