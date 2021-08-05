NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $63.56, but opened at $59.81. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $61.42, with a volume of 930 shares.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,588 shares of company stock worth $9,802,108. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 121,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

