NAOS Finance (NAOS) Reaches Market Cap of $5.05 Million

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded up 43.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 53.8% higher against the dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001424 BTC on exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00148827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00101453 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,390.42 or 1.00235443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.51 or 0.00835101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

