Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) is Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Napco Security Technologies worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,685 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 556,869 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 574,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 473,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856 in the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.06. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,102. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $643.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

