Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $833.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post sales of $833.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $825.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $841.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $715.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

NDAQ stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.35. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $190.45. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $330,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,256. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,494,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $275,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $156,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,437,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.